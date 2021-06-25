https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/25/a-village-is-missing-its-idiot-miles-taylor-swears-hes-not-joking-in-big-bad-tweet-about-sinking-trump-but-people-sure-are-laughing-at-him/

Full disclosure, we had no idea who Miles Taylor even was until we saw people laughing hysterically AT him (and not with him) over this tweet. Sounds like he was the ‘anonymous source’ behind many of the hit-pieces the legacy media wrote about Trump during his presidency.

What a toad.

Seems Miles thinks if he were to run against Trump in 24 that he would somehow split the vote and sink him.

And he knew this was such a stupid claim that he said it was not a joke.

Which made the joke, him, even funnier.

If Trump somehow wins the GOP nomination in 2024, I will run against him as an independent. And recruit more conservatives to do the same. We will split the vote and sink him. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) June 25, 2021

This is not a joke. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) June 25, 2021

He deleted the tweet that said, ‘This is not a joke.’

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This tweet has been hilariously triggering for the Forever Trumpers. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) June 25, 2021

Yes, the only people laughing at his dumb a*s are ‘forever Trumpers’.

As for who Miles is, RBPundit said it best:

He’s the low level staffer that the NYT allowed to publish an anonymous op-Ed where he claimed to have access to Trump’s inner circle. Literally a nobody who is now trying to grift his way to financial independence ala The Lincoln Project. https://t.co/WBL11ZAKoY — RBe (@RBPundit) June 25, 2021

The grift is strong for supposed conservatives who SEE THE LIGHT and begin pandering to the left to raise money to battle the evil right.

Hey, while we find them obnoxious and tedious (yet somewhat hilarious) it’s not their fault that people on the Left are stupid enough to give them their money.

Oh but it is. pic.twitter.com/Jx7MbnCM53 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 25, 2021

That’s what he deleted.

He had to know it would just make it worse.

This is a weird way of telling us your parents were Trump voters. https://t.co/D2Es1JRlMM — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) June 25, 2021

Somewhere a village is looking for its local idiot who has evidently escaped and found a new home on Twitter https://t.co/k3m70VpDXu — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 25, 2021

Imagine the narcissism necessary to think you can leverage an anonymous Op-Ed in the NYT filled with absolute bullshit into a presidential campaign that would have any impact whatsoever on the GOP nominee. Imagine. Wait… Hey @DavidAFrench! What’s it like? https://t.co/t7ZSMNmGsx — RBe (@RBPundit) June 25, 2021

Ouch.

I bet you can’t even get as many votes as Evan McMuffin… which I think was like 17 or 18. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 25, 2021

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 25, 2021

Our reaction EXACTLY.

***

Related:

‘Poison the well for generations to come’: Thread describing CRT course taken in law school in the early 90s an eye-opening must read

‘We need to tear the systems DOWN’: Iowa teacher’s TikTok is a buffet of BATSH*T starting with a push for CRT (watch-thread)

‘Politically safe, check the box, trip to the border’: Texas DEMOCRAT goes OFF on Kamala Harris and her trip to ‘the border’ (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

