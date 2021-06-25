https://rairfoundation.com/netflix-gay-cartoon-backfires-offends-entire-lgbtq-community-video/

Netflix released a trailer for their new gay-themed adult animated comedy Q-Force. The show tells the story of a superspy who assembles his own team of LGBTQ spies after coming out as gay costs him his job. While the left-wing network claims they released the show as part of their “pride month” celebration, many in the gay community are outraged by its negative portrayal.

According to Netflix, Q-Force is about a team of undervalued LGBTQ superspies given a chance to prove themselves by the American Intelligence Agency when Steve Maryweather, aka Agent Mary, joins the team. But to get the full approval of the agency, the “Q-Force” is given a straight agent to legitimize the team and during their espionage adventures.

Q-Force’s 10-episode first season will premiere on Netflix on September 2, 2021. See the official teaser below:

The release of the trailer on June 23, 2021, was met with outrage by the LBGTQ community. The most popular comments posted on YouTube under Netflix’s trailer expressed anger at the “homophobic” cringeworthy and offensive stereotypes portrayed by the left-wing Network:

“Just make good characters who, btw, are also part of a group mentioned before! It’s not so hard! Idk if the show will be any good, but this trailer just looks sad and offensive… so the perfect representation for companies pretending to be allies during pride month just to sell more…”

“Gay men aren’t all flamboyant, hyper-sexual, drag queens. They’re literally just guys. They’re just people who like men. Being gay isn’t their whole personality. This show looks so shitty and you can really tell it’s trying really hard to be “woke,” but epically failing.”

“this looks like something a homophobic 60-year-old would make if you held him at gunpoint and told him to write a script for a show directed at gay people”

“You can’t pander to the gays, they can smell it.” Literally ZERO self-awareness.

Left-wing news site Daily Dot stated that the trailer looks “cringeworthy, focusing on stereotypes and unfunny one-liners.” The article went on to explain that the new show “provoked widespread mockery as soon as it arrived on Twitter—mostly from queer people joking that watching the trailer made them straight.”

A show written, starring, and animated by left-wing gay people pushes offensive stereotypes while claiming “straight people” are the ones causing their lives problems is ironic. While the left claims to want inclusivity, they continually separate and stereotype human beings by “melanin, genitalia, and sexual orientation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

