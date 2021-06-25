https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-poll-shows-americans-still-divided-on-abortion-most-support-restrictions-after-first-trimester

A new poll showed that Americans are still vastly divided on the issue of abortion despite the talking points of many in the pro-choice movement.

An AP-NORC poll released on Thursday was conducted between the dates of June 10 – 14 and included 1,125 adults across the country. It showed that 61% of Americans felt that abortion should be legal in most or all cases during the first trimester of pregnancy, but that number went down to 34% in the second trimester and 19% in the third trimester.

Among non-religious people, 89% of the respondents said that it should be legal in all or most cases during the first trimester with 34% of born-again or evangelical Christians agreeing that it should be legal in the first trimester. Among other religions, 65% believed it should be legal in the first trimester.

When a woman’s health is involved, the respondents widely agreed. Overall, 87% of respondents said that abortion should be legal if the woman’s health is seriously endangered by the pregnancy and 84% believed it should be legal in the case where pregnancy results from rape or incest.

Only 49% of overall respondents said that abortion should be legal if the “woman does not want to be pregnant for any reason.” When asked the same question, 69% of Democrats said it should be legal if the woman does not want to be pregnant whereas only 46% of Independents agreed and 27% of Republicans agreed.

As the Associated Press noted, “Americans are closely divided over whether a pregnant woman should be able to obtain a legal abortion if she wants one for any reason, 49% yes to 50% no.”

With regard to the role of government in abortion, 52% of overall adults said that the federal government should have more responsibility for making laws related to abortion and 45% said the state government should have more responsibility.

According to the AP, 23% of adults said that abortion should be legal in all cases in general whereas 33% said it should be legal in most cases. In addition, 30% said it should be illegal in most cases and 13% said it should be illegal in all cases.

The poll also found that Democrats and non-religious people were more likely to support abortion in most cases, but Independents were notably more split. Of those who identified as Independent, 53% said abortion should be legal in all or most cases and 45% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.

If the “child would be born with a life-threatening illness,” 74% of adults said that a woman should be able to get a legal abortion. When asked the same question, 86% of Democrats agreed, 72% of Independents agreed, and 63% of Republicans agreed.

Michael New, a pro-life advocate who teaches social research at the Catholic University of America, said that the poll’s discoveries regarding abortions after the first trimester will help the pro-life movement, per the AP.

“This helps counter the narrative that the abortion policy outcome established by the Roe v. Wade decision enjoys substantial public support,” he said.

David O’Steen, executive director of the National Right to Life Committee, said the poll discoveries suggest that pro-choice advocates are “way out of the public mainstream” to the degree that they are in support of abortions even late into a woman’s pregnancy.

The poll came out as the U.S. Supreme Court recently said it would hear a case regarding a Mississippi law that many believe will either solidify or overturn precedent from Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

