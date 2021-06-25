https://thebluestateconservative.com/2021/06/25/carl-nassib-came-out-as-gay-he-risked-nothing-by-doing-so/

By guest author Ben Revermann

In case you haven’t heard, Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders is gay. So, what happens to those people who think they can be whatever they want to be? Nothing, because this is America.

To be clear, I don’t care if someone is gay. I have had arguments where people attempt to draw me in asking what I would do if so-and-so is gay? My answer is, “How is what they do in their bedroom my business?” If the questions continue, I keep asking, “How is that my business?” The argument falls flat and I’m left alone.

This is a quote from Carl Nassib’s grand and brave announcement that cost him nothing, “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest.” He goes on to say that he’s a very private person and that he’s not doing this for attention.

Here is a Wikipedia page dedicated to a thousand brave souls in the sports world who are gay:

Here is a tennis forum website dedicated to brave gay tennis women:

Here is a list of baseball players who are gay, 17 brave souls in fact:

Here is a list of ‘brave’ football players that beat Carl Nassib in coming out, don’t forget brave:

Here is a list of Hollywood actors who were ‘brave’ enough to come out as gay:

Some of the above lists have players who were coming out as homosexual as early as the 1960’s.

So, if I have this correctly, this famous and rich man comes out as gay. He is immediately supported by other football players like Warren Moon who played for the Houston Oilers. Famous celebrities like Beyonce Knowles. And even Old Lunch Bucket, Joe Biden tweeted his support.

So, I ask, in what way did Carl Nassib put himself at risk? In this day and age where the very mention of homophobia is instantly shouted down by everyone, how is ‘coming out’ brave?

Take a long hard look at Ellen Page, she had a very respectful acting career. She started off in the show The Trailer Park Boys, headlined the movie Juno, and was also in Inception and many others. I was such a fan of hers I can recite her movies from memory. Already beautiful, she would have been a Hollywood Juggernaut. Then she came out as gay and was still somehow worth 12 million dollars. But just like Jussie Smollett, the attention of coming out as gay wasn’t enough for her so she adds to it and says she’s transgender, then she gets a sex change. “Did you get enough attention yet Ellen? Sorry I meant Elliot.” But when it comes down to us having too much information, the fact that Ellen Page had her breasts surgically removed, and who knows what she had done downstairs, might be a pill that’s too big to swallow. There’s a difference between being accepted, and then there’s forcing who you are down people’s throats against their will.

Jussie Smollett attempted numerous times to make himself look like a hate crime victim, now he just looks stupid and no one in their right mind would work with that jackass.

America is the land of acceptance; it is the greatest country that has ever graced the face of the earth. Every year there are millions of people from other countries dying to get here.

Either Carl Nassib thinks so little of America that he actually thought he’d be hunted down by mobs holding pitchforks, or he knew better. Carl Nassib is probably telling the truth about being gay, but that’s not why he came out, that’s where he’s lying. He’s in the limelight right now, that’s what he wanted and that’s what he’s getting. He risked nothing by coming out.

Ben Revermann has quite possibly written the only book by a republican that can compete with Hollywood, it is named Dachshund Immortal and you can find it here.

