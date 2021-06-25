https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/ceo-john-donahoe-admits-wall-street-call-nike-brand-china-china/

Nike CEO John Donahoe admitted on Friday that the company is “of China and for China.”

Donahoe made the comments after the Chinese Communist regime scolded the company for criticizing its Uighur slave labor camps.

The BBC reported:

The boss of Nike has made a robust defence of the firm's business in China after facing a consumer boycott there. Chief executive John Donahoe said "Nike is a brand that is of China and for China" in response to a question about competition from Chinese brands. Mr Donahoe was speaking during a call with Wall Street analysts about Nike's latest earnings report. The comments come after the sportswear giant was recently hit by a backlash over statements about Xinjiang.

Nike has been anti-American for a long, long time.

