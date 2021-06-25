https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/25/ny-mags-jonathan-chait-agrees-the-us-senate-massively-over-represents-white-people-cue-civics-lessons/

Because so many in media obviously think their job is to help Democrats come up with as many racially divisive angles as possible, the demographic calculators often get a workout when it comes to pieces of legislation before the Senate:

Just three of the 10 senators who negotiated the bipartisan infrastructure deal come from states that are more diverse than the US as a whole. Four of them, however, come from the top 5 whitest states. https://t.co/EIr6UWTAdX — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) June 25, 2021

New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait agrees there’s an over-representation in the U.S. Senate:

The U.S. Senate massively over-represents white people. It’s an enormous flaw in the system. https://t.co/wQimCoHyNJ — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 25, 2021

And it’s good reporters take some time to point this out, rather than let this fact simply fade into the background of national politics, as it usually does. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 25, 2021

This again? Where’s Schoolhouse Rock when it’s needed most?

luckily, the Senate was not designed to be a representative body. The House of Representatives was — Levi Boshnack 🦥 (@Boshnackttack1) June 25, 2021

The House represents people and the Senate represents states. Were “journalists” absent the day that was taught?

You’re right, JC. We should reconfigure the United States Senate around representation of our citizens skin color. How wonderfully American. — HL Chesterton (@ChestertonHl) June 25, 2021

The rise of political commentators who don’t know basic civics is an enormous flaw in the system. https://t.co/5wAg6Vg2XT — Smatt (@mdrache) June 25, 2021

They represent states, moron. Read the Constitution sometime. https://t.co/Z7pSg8DO4f — I have all the TP & Menthols 🧻🧻🔥🍿🔥🍿🔥🍿 (@codypd) June 25, 2021

if only there were a governing body, a house maybe, that represented the total population, subsets and all. https://t.co/2rLKDz4eby — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 25, 2021

It’s an enormous flaw in a political commentator’s system of thought to believe the U.S. Senate represents (much less over-represents) *any* population: https://t.co/36M6jAbKLp https://t.co/kySuAn91BH — Mike Partyka (@MichaelJPartyka) June 25, 2021

The senate represents the states.

The House represents the people.

Learn some civics. #IdiotsOnFullDisplay https://t.co/eRASGwULWg — NeanderCal 🎙🍿🏴‍☠️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DarthCalvin) June 25, 2021

It’s very likely he knows that but the urge to help cause racial divisions is just too much.

