Because so many in media obviously think their job is to help Democrats come up with as many racially divisive angles as possible, the demographic calculators often get a workout when it comes to pieces of legislation before the Senate:

New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait agrees there’s an over-representation in the U.S. Senate:

This again? Where’s Schoolhouse Rock when it’s needed most?

The House represents people and the Senate represents states. Were “journalists” absent the day that was taught?

It’s very likely he knows that but the urge to help cause racial divisions is just too much.

