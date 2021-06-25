https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/25/pathetic-and-shameful-josh-hawley-takes-on-bullies-at-lame-progressive-wannabe-scam-pac-reallyamerican-for-targeting-his-sister/

We’ve written about the lame, progressive wannabe scam PAC ReallyAmerican before … they’re the group who pays that Brooklyn dad to act like he’s just a dad on Twitter but really he works for them? Yeah, they’re pretty forgettable BUT it appears they are stepping up their trolling to real life.

And going after Josh Hawley’s SISTER.

Because that’s what as*holes do.

My sister is a doctor and a Navy vet. She spends her life serving others. This week, a Democrat group has come to her clinic during working hours multiple times to harass her and her patients, driving a billboard truck around the clinic – all because she’s my sister — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 25, 2021

They can’t get to Josh so they go after his family.

Terrible.

The group is called Really American PAC – funded by the Democrat site Act Blue. This is disgusting & cowardly behavior. If they have a problem with me, they can come to my office & take it up with me. But to target and harass my sister & those she serves is pathetic & shameful — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 25, 2021

They’re scared of Josh so they go after someone they know they can intimidate, and by doing so they can hurt Josh.

So awful.

Josh didn’t pull a single punch.

And they are absolutely reprehensible.

This is reprehensible. @actblue should ban the @ReallyAmerican1 Scam PAC from using their platform to organize and put private citizens in danger. (And for being a garbage Scam PAC) https://t.co/Yenm3KckI9 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 25, 2021

The Republican Party, which is supposed to value free speech, is now calling to have us banned because we put up billboards in the neighborhood listed as Hawleys residence in Missouri. Fascists. https://t.co/SS5bq1osjv — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) June 25, 2021

Pretty sure it’s not the Republican Party acting like fascists, guys.

Another lie, and not a plausible one. You came on to the private property of a medical clinic in Springfield, MO – multiple times over multiple days, to harass my sister. I live in Ozark, MO. Different town. https://t.co/ydQUAwOh3d — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 25, 2021

Let’s not pretend the thugs at ‘Really American’ care about telling the truth. Their entire timeline is just a mess of hate and stupid.

C’mon, we all know Twitter verifies basically any progressives/liberal so the fact they have NOT verified Really American tells us all that they are too sh*tty, even for Twitter.

***

Related:

Wait, WHAT?! Make-A-Wish will NOT grant wishes to terminally ill children who have NOT been fully vaccinated (there IS no vaccine for kids under 12)

Grift running out? Rebekah Jones ‘officially’ running for Congress against Matt Gaetz and Twitter just points and LAUGHS

‘I got ALL day’: Siraj Hashmi just HUMILIATES Miles ‘anonymous source for Trump hit pieces’ Taylor in vicious back and forth and LOL

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

