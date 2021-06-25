https://thehill.com/homenews/house/560309-police-officer-injured-on-jan-6-presses-mccarthy-during-meeting

A D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was badly injured during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol met with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyDemocrats to create select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Senators, White House to meet on potential infrastructure deal Defense contractors ramp up donations to GOP election objectors MORE (Calif.) on Friday, and pressed the GOP leader on a number of controversies in his party related to the deadly insurrection.

Officer Michael Fanone said McCarthy’s responses were unsatisfactory and labeled him a “good politician.”

“I asked Kevin to denounce the 21 House Republicans that voted against the Gold Medal bill, which would recognize and honor my co-workers and colleagues that fought to secure the Capitol on Jan. 6,” Fanone told reporters after the hourlong meeting in the Capitol. “I also asked him to denounce [Rep.] Andrew Clyde’s [R-Ga.] statements regarding Jan. 6, specifically that it was something of a normal tour day here at the Capitol. I found those remarks to be disgusting.

“I also asked him to publicly denounce the baseless theory that the FBI was behind the Jan. 6 insurrection.”

Asked if McCarthy had, in fact, denounced those three things, Fanone replied: “Not in my mind, no.”

“I asked him specifically for a commitment to denounce that publicly and he said that he would address it at a personal level with some of those members,” Fanone added. “But again, I think that as the leader of the House Republican Party, it’s important to hear those denouncements publicly.”

Fanone, who was joined in the meeting by Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, had been pressing for months for a sit-down meeting with McCarthy to discuss the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that injured 140 Capitol Police and D.C. Metro officers and led to the deaths of three officers, including 42-year-old Brian Sicknick.

It’s unclear why McCarthy finally agreed to meet with Fanone on Friday, but Democrats in recent days had portrayed the GOP as anti-police after 21 House Republicans voted against legislation awarding Congressional Gold Medals to police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Fanone nearly lost his life that day. After his unit arrived at the Capitol, rioters stunned him with a stun gun multiple times, dragged him into the mob and beat him with a flag pole. He suffered a heart attack and concussion from the beating.

