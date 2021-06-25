https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/police-track-down-over-20-tons-stolen-pistachios-california?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Police recently busted a man in California for allegedly stealing over 20 tons of pistachios worth nearly $175,000.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said on its website that deputies had tracked down 42,000 pounds of pistachios stolen from the Touchstone Pistachio Company in Terra Bella, Ca.

Officers “discovered the tractor trailer containing the pistachios” and determined that the nuts “were being moved from 2000 pound sacks into smaller bags for re-sale.”

The remainder of the product was returned to the nut company.

