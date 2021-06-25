https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/25/portland-police-suspect-shot-white-male-protesters/

The Portland Police Department reassured the public early Friday morning the suspect who was fatally shot by police was a white male after protests began to form.

“There is erroneous information being circulated on social media regarding the officer involved shooting in the Lloyd district,” police tweeted. “We can confirm that the subject involved is an adult white male. No one else was injured.”

There is erroneous information being circulated on social media regarding in the officer involved shooting in the Lloyd district. We can confirm that the subject involved is an adult white male. No one else was injured. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 25, 2021

The “erroneous information” that police appear to be referring to claimed the victim of the shooting was black. (RELATED: Entire Portland Police Rapid Response Team Resigns)

PORTLAND: CALL TO ACTION

Black man killed by police, just now @ around 7:30

518 NE Holiday Street, Motel 6 by the convention center

Fuck 12 forever ????????#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/WCABCpDfQy — PNW Youth Liberation Front (@PNWYLF) June 25, 2021

Another tweet claimed a “POC” was killed by “Portland pigs.”

People are calling for action at convention center motel 6 tonight for the POC that the Portland pigs just killed, as well as a mass protest on the 29th. — Revolution Rising (@RisingPDX) June 25, 2021

A crowd had formed at the scene of the shooting with some participants throwing objects at officers, police tweeted. One individual grabbed an officer’s baton while another individual sprayed an officer with “a chemical.”

A crowd has formed at the officer involved shooting scene. Some participants have thrown objects and tried to enter the closed area. An officer’s baton was grabbed by someone and when another officer intervened, the officer was sprayed with a chemical. pic.twitter.com/eHxcBXTrOg — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 25, 2021

Portland Police say “members of a hostile crowd” smashed windows on a patrol vehicle and flattened the tires as officers tried to clear the scene.

As officers were attempting to clear the scene, members of a hostile crowd flattened tires and broke windows on a patrol vehicle. pic.twitter.com/ot3Ncq9zwI — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 25, 2021

The incident unfolded Thursday night around 7:06 p.m., when officers were dispatched to a call regarding a white adult male dressed in all black who needed a welfare check, police said. Limited details were released by police, with Chief Chuck Lovell saying a preliminary investigation revealed an officer “encountered a very difficult and dynamic situation that no officer wants to face.”

Protesters quickly gathered on scene.

Several dozen demonstrators still on south end of shooting scene pic.twitter.com/6ZARSSrYQn — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) June 25, 2021

The incident remains under investigation.

