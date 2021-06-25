https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/25/portland-police-suspect-shot-white-male-protesters/

The Portland Police Department reassured the public early Friday morning the suspect who was fatally shot by police was a white male after protests began to form.

“There is erroneous information being circulated on social media regarding the officer involved shooting in the Lloyd district,” police tweeted. “We can confirm that the subject involved is an adult white male. No one else was injured.”

The “erroneous information” that police appear to be referring to claimed the victim of the shooting was black. (RELATED: Entire Portland Police Rapid Response Team Resigns)

Another tweet claimed a “POC” was killed by “Portland pigs.”

A crowd had formed at the scene of the shooting with some participants throwing objects at officers, police tweeted. One individual grabbed an officer’s baton while another individual sprayed an officer with “a chemical.”

Portland Police say “members of a hostile crowd” smashed windows on a patrol vehicle and flattened the tires as officers tried to clear the scene.

The incident unfolded Thursday night around 7:06 p.m., when officers were dispatched to a call regarding a white adult male dressed in all black who needed a welfare check, police said. Limited details were released by police, with Chief Chuck Lovell saying a preliminary investigation revealed an officer “encountered a very difficult and dynamic situation that no officer wants to face.”

Protesters quickly gathered on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

