https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/06/25/prickly-kamala-harris-refuses-to-answer-why-it-took-so-long-for-her-to-visit-border-n1457162

To say Kamala Harris has stumbled in her role as manager of the border crisis is an understatement. Let’s put it this way: there aren’t enough Kamala-shaped cookies in the world that can make her look better. Heck, after three months of not visiting the border, it took President Trump to plan a visit to the border to get her to finally do the same.

And even when she showed up, things didn’t go well. Take a page from Joe Biden’s playbook, Harris didn’t respond well when she was asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy why it had taken her so long to finally visit the border.

“How did you decide that right now was the right time to make your first trip to the border?” Doocey asked.

“It’s not my first trip, I’ve been to the border many times,” she snapped back.

“As Vice-President,” Doocy clarified. “As the person in charge of the response.”

Everything she said afterward is pretty much irrelevant because she simply didn’t answer the question, instead, she offered a typical Kamala-esque word salad.

Border czar Kamala Harris has no answer for why it took 3 months for her to visit the border pic.twitter.com/5q0rMRHdXK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2021

Sad. Seriously, did she think she was going to get away with using visits she made to the border as a U.S. senator, before the crisis, were what Doocy was referring to. She knew exactly what he was asking, and she tried to pretend she’s done her job by referencing years-old trips rather than give an explanation for why she finally decided to come down to the border.

Look, we all know why she finally came. Trump forced her hand. The White House will never admit it, but that’s exactly what happened.

She’s clearly not taking the problems at the border seriously, and it’s affecting her poll numbers. She’s losing ground on approval because of it.

“According to the most recent survey from Republican polling firm McLaughlin & Associates, the VP’s favorability ratings are now underwater, with 47% rating her favorably vs. 48% unfavorably. Among those with strong opinions about her, the numbers are especially bleak, with 38% taking a ‘very unfavorable’ view of her vs. just 27% ‘very favorable,’” reports Just The News.

This is really bad news for the Biden-Harris administration, especially since Joe Biden’s popularity has been going down lately as well, but the implications for 2024 are huge. Why? A large majority of voters expect that Joe Biden will not finish his term, and Kamala Harris will ascend to the presidency, and she can barely handle the job of vice president. Not only that, according to the McLaughlin & Associates poll, Trump beats Harris in a hypothetical matchup in 2024 49-45 percent. Keep in mind that Joe Biden pretty much always led Trump in the polls, and his so-called victory depended on a mere fraction of votes in just a few battleground states.

Things are bad enough with Biden (presumably) in charge. If Kamala takes over, Americans don’t seem confident in her ability to lead. And with good reason. The border crisis was her first real test of national leadership, and she has repeatedly failed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

