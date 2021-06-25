https://rairfoundation.com/protest-leader-during-violent-rock-hill-riot-tonight-was-just-the-beginning-video/

After a video of an arrest in South Carolina went viral, an angry mob attempted to set the Rock Hill police department on fire. In one of a series of Tweets by local news reporter Hunter Sáenz, a “protest leader” can be heard telling the crowd to return the following evening.

According to Sáenz, “[A]t one point a woman on a loud speaker asked protesters to block the street so firefighters couldn’t get in if they responded.” Further Sáenz continued:

“[A] lone officer drove in near protesters to escort firefighters to put out the fire. Things got heated. At one point we saw a person throw a rock at the patrol car and then a rock appeared to be thrown at the officer.”

Here is a short clip of one of the fires set by the mob, one of whom can be seen waving a “Black Lives Matter” flag:

“Tonight was just the beginning,” the unidentified “protest leader” says. She also told the crowd that they have the right to defend themselves using the “Second F*cking Amendment.”

Arrest of Criminal Ricky Price and Travis Price

The video that was used to spark the riot begins after the police pulled a man over and is searching his car. The footage is narrated by a woman filming the arrest. One can clearly hear the man being detained yell at one of the arresting officers: “Imma beat your a**!” The video then focuses on another man, who appears to be challenging officers.

The men were later identified as Ricky Price and his brother, Travis Price. According to a statement by police, “Officers of the Rock Hill Police Department Violent Crimes Unit were joined by the Department of Homeland Security to conduct operations in Rock Hill targeting violent and narcotic dealing offenders.” The statement reveals that Ricky Price was pulled over after he “made an illegal turn and changed lanes unlawfully.”

Here is a portion of what happened next, as described in the police statement:

Officers began searching Price when his brother, Travis Price, arrived on scene and approached Officers. Travis Price attempted to gather the belongings Officers were removing from Ricky’s person and was told to move back. Travis then used his body to bump the Officers backward as he continued trying to get near his brother to reach for the belongings while yelling belligerently. Travis was forced back and told he was under arrest for interfering, and physically contacting officers. Travis shoved Officers, refusing to comply with orders to place his hands behind his back. Officers pushed Travis against a large tank located behind him, telling him to put his hands behind his back. Travis continued his non-compliance and Officers began struggling with Travis. While attempting to gain control of Travis, Officers and Travis went to the ground. During this time, other Officers collected jewelry from Ricky since he requested his jewelry be passed along to someone else on scene. Officers were attempting to facilitate his request and removed Ricky’s handcuffs to collect more jewelry. Once Officers removed the handcuffs, Ricky attempted to flee and threw several punches. One of the punches struck an officer in the face.

Police confirmed that Ricky Price “was charged with Possession with intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Carrying a Pistol Unlawfully, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Violent Offense, and Resisting Arrest.” Ricky’s brother Travis Price “was charged with Hindering Police.”

It is a bit curious that the Department of Homeland Security was involved in a local investigation.

