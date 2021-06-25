https://100percentfedup.com/video-ray-ban-joe-led-away-from-reporters-looking-dazed-and-confused/

Joe Biden made an appearance in North Carolina today to push the covid vaccine. He was gingerly walking with his handlers when he was peppered with questions from reporters. As he tried to wander over to the reporters, one person led him away and back on the path to his next destination. He still kept turning around with mouth agape, saying, “No…no.”

Biden was the definition of dazed and confused. This isn’t the only time he’s done this. Several instances have been when his handlers and his wife have had to guide Biden, who looks lost.

Come along now…don’t get distracted by the reporters… pic.twitter.com/MlaLU9XiFF — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 25, 2021

During Biden’s recent trip to Europe, he looked lost when a reporter asked a question. Watch below as Jill Biden rushes over to guide Joe as everyone laughs.

