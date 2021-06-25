https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/25/rep-chip-roy-and-other-tx-republicans-call-out-kamala-harris-for-her-el-paso-pitstops-that-were-just-near-the-border/

Many are pointing out that Vice President Kamala Harris never actually made it to the border in her much anticipated first trip to the border.

From Daily Signal’s Rachel del Guidice:

I’ve been to the border 2 times already this year, about five times in total. If I told my editor I was going to the border to cover/observe/visit and just hung out at the airport, it wouldn’t count. Just sayin. — Rachel del Guidice (@LRacheldG) June 25, 2021

She even tweeted out a photo of herself at the airport:

What happens at the border is directly connected to the work we are doing to address the root causes of migration from Central America. As I made clear during my trip to El Paso today, the President and I are committed to strengthening our immigration system at every level. pic.twitter.com/gYm5ZjzBAI — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 25, 2021

SO CLOSE BUT YET. . .

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Sector, as she visits the El Paso central processing center near the U.S.-Mexico border. More photos: https://t.co/imW7z9Ja6J 📷 @evelynpix pic.twitter.com/pxYD5cgIR6 — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) June 25, 2021

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas called her trip today “pitstops” in El Paso which is “750 miles from the actual #BidenBorderCrisis”:

So after 90+ days, @vp @KamalaHarris pitstops in El Paso – 750 miles from the actual #BidenBorderCrisis – en route to LA, goes to a Border Patrol Station, & doesn’t actually tour the BORDER. But she’s right about one thing… she should not debate me. #SecureOurBorderNow pic.twitter.com/lgtad4YCjc — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 25, 2021

Maybe she didn’t want to be seen next to the actual BORDER WALL THAT’S WORKING HERE?

Kamala Harris went to El Paso, which is about 600 miles from the #BidenBorderCrisis epicenter. Know why El Paso isn’t as bad as other spots? IT HAS A BORDER WALL! #FinishTheWall — Tommy Hicks (@TommyHicksGOP) June 25, 2021

Rep. Dan Crenshaw wants her to travel to Starr County and see where the real crisis is happening:

Glad Kamala Harris is in El Paso to see that border areas with walls don’t have much of a crisis. It will provide a great contrast for when she travels to Starr County: incomplete wall, rampant human trafficking, huge crisis. But of course she won’t. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 25, 2021

