Many are pointing out that Vice President Kamala Harris never actually made it to the border in her much anticipated first trip to the border.

From Daily Signal’s Rachel del Guidice:

She even tweeted out a photo of herself at the airport:

SO CLOSE BUT YET. . .

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas called her trip today “pitstops” in El Paso which is “750 miles from the actual #BidenBorderCrisis”:

Maybe she didn’t want to be seen next to the actual BORDER WALL THAT’S WORKING HERE?

Rep. Dan Crenshaw wants her to travel to Starr County and see where the real crisis is happening:

