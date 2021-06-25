https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/25/rep-thomas-massie-fact-checks-the-cdc-overs-its-unscientific-twitter-poll-on-vaccines/

For some reason, the CDC thought one of these unscientific Twitter polls would be a good idea and they asked if people thought it was true or false that you should get vaccinated against COVID-19 even if you’ve had it and recovered from it:

FWIW, they say “True” is the correct answer:

Twitter, however, disagreed:

And for good reason! Here’s Rep. Thomas Massie reminding the CDC that “Neither the Pfizer trial, nor the Moderna trial, nor the Cleveland Clinic study showed a benefit from the vaccine for those who had already recovered from the virus”:

Vote in his pool!

Oh, and here’s a PSA for the trolls out there. . .

. . .do not come for Massie without doing a Google search first:

Whoops!

***

