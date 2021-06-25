https://www.theepochtimes.com/resolution-banning-mandatory-vaccines-fails-to-pass-in-california-county_3874571.html

San Benito County Supervisor Peter Hernandez recently introduced a resolution to prohibit businesses from mandating vaccines in the California county, but the resolution was voted down on June 22.

During the June 22 board meeting, Hernandez said the resolution would protect people’s freedom of choice and promote informed decision making.

“As much as we think that we know what’s best as elected officials, we’re not representing our duties right, I would say, because of the way that these things, this dialogue has become so mute with only half the information being provided,” said Hernandez in an interview with NTD Television.

His decision to introduce the resolution came after Nevada’s White Pine County passed a similar resolution in April.

Hernandez’s resolution would have prohibited businesses from requiring vaccines or proof of vaccines as a condition of employment. Businesses would also have been asked to remove signs requiring masks.

The resolution also would have asked medical providers to provide patients with comprehensive information to allow for informed decisions. San Benito County would have been required to treat people equally regardless of vaccination status.

San Benito County borders Santa Clara County, which has experienced one of the highest levels of COVID-19-related restrictions in the country.

During the board meeting, 32 speakers provided their perspectives on the issue. Only 3 of the speakers were against the resolution.

After over three hours of discussion and public comments, the resolution failed to pass in a 3 to 1 vote. The three supervisors who voted against the resolution stated that the majority of speakers that day were not from San Benito County, so they did not represent the local community.

Supervisor Bob Tiffany of District 4 said, “I do believe that for the most part, the decisions that have been made are based on what’s best for society, how are we going to, as soon as possible, get out of this pandemic.”

Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki of District 2 said: “I really encourage everyone, and I think we all should encourage from a science standpoint, to get vaccinated. I think it’s the right thing to do, not just for yourself but for your fellow human being.”

However, Hernandez said that elected officials and governing agencies need to better engage with the communities they serve. In regard to the vaccines, he believes individuals should have access to information that thoroughly explains the potential risks, benefits, and alternatives.

“Informed consent is profound because it ultimately engages the individual to make a choice, and that choice is with all the consequences considered. Outside of that, it becomes a dangerous element where choices are made, and not considering the consequences, and then there’s collateral damage that someone has to eventually atone for,” said Hernandez during the meeting.

He also said that vaccine incentives and segregating people based on vaccination status are forms of coercion. Although there is no vaccine mandate, the State of California has been using money lotteries and promoting discounts at certain businesses as incentives for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

If San Benito County, or any governing entity, were to implement a vaccine mandate, people may be able to sue for any negative side effects or damages due to the vaccine.

Although the resolution failed, the conversations during the board meeting echoed a growing sentiment regarding vaccine mandates and passports. In recent months, people have spoken out against vaccine mandates, citing them as a violation of freedom of choice and violation of privacy.

“My big hope … is that it becomes a stronger grassroots national conversation that brings back the original intent of the founders that have given us ultimately the ‘We the People’ element; that we become responsive to the public as elected officials; that we cannot just go by half truths. We have to be very clear,” Hernandez said.

He believes that people’s fundamental right to choose must be protected.

He concluded that this is not the end. He believes the public is hungry for the truth and for more honest two-way conversations.

