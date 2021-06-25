https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/retired-four-star-general-calls-tucker-carlson-fired-criticizing-gen-mark-milley/

Retired four star general Barry McCaffrey called for Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be fired for insulting Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley.

General Milley proudly told Congress on Wednesday that he wants to understand “white rage” and is studying the concept.

Milley defended Critical Race Theory as well.

On Thursday Tucker Carlson UNLOADED on Gen. Milley for his ignorant and unimpressive statements to Congress.

TRENDING: EXPLOSIVE REPORT! WE CAUGHT THEM AGAIN: New Findings Show Coordination and Collusion Between PA and GA in 2020 Election Steal

“Mark Milley is the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He didn’t get that job because he’s brilliant or because he’s brave or because the people who know him, respect him. He is not and they definitely don’t. Milley got the job because he knows who to suck up to and he’s more than happy to do it. Feed him a script and he will read it… Hard to believe that man wears a uniform. He’s that unimpressive,” Tucker said.

Tucker added, “He’s not just a pig. He’s stupid!… Thanks, Mark Milley. We appreciate your contribution to our generation’s scientific racism. By the way, have you read anything recently about winning wars?”

OUCH.

Barry McCaffery said Tucker Carlson should be fired for daring to insult Milley.

These elitists don’t even hide it anymore. They don’t believe conservatives have 1st Amendment rights.

‘But, but, but Milley went to Princeton!’ – McCaffrey argued.

And by the way, Colombia is a country, not a university.

Let this sink in. Tucker Carlson on live Fox TV called Gen Mark Milley the Chairman of the JCS “Stupid” and a “Pig”. Why hasn’t he been terminated? Who talks like this about a public official? Mark Milley …Princeton and Colombia. Years in combat. — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) June 25, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

