https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/06/25/retired-gen-mccaffrey-gets-his-knickers-wadded-over-tucker-carlson-being-mean-to-gen-milley-over-crt-in-the-military-n402450
About The Author
Related Posts
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy