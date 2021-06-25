https://magainstitute.com/retired-green-beret-jeremy-brown-the-republic-has-fallen-heres-what-you-can-do/

Retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown tells Brooke and Timbo that the Republic has already fallen, the effects just haven’t gotten to everyone’s doorstep…yet.

– Advertisement –

In a blockbuster, no-holds-barred interview, Jeremy describes how the FBI tried to recruit him to spy on fellow patriots and how the government is actively working against the interests of both America and We the People.

Jeremy joined the Oathkeepers–a group of retired military and current and former law enforcement who have not abandoned the Oath they took to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution against ALL enemies, foreign AND domestic–after last November’s stolen election.

He details how he was able to instantly recognize that the overly friendly FBI agents who came to his door a few days later were trying to recruit him as an asset to spy on his fellow Oathkeepers.

In true MAGA Institute fashion, Jeremy doesn’t just highlight the problem, he provides solutions on what each of us can do in our own way to help turn the tide of history.

Things like recognizing that the velocity of money through the economy props up the fiat currency system and how if we refrained from spending any money just one week a month it would cripple the banksters.

Jeremy also advises us to stop funding corporations who hate us. To not give our custom to the Walmarts of the world, but to buy locally…especially our food!

He also gives tactical advice on how you can protect yourselves, your loved ones, and your property from falling prey to government intimidation and persecution. And he does it all with humor and a positive attitude that despite these dark days, it’s still “Morning In America.”

– Advertisement –



