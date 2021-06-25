https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/25/scene-outside-el-paso-border-patrol-station-when-kamala-harris-arrived-was-not-the-welcome-i-think-she-was-expecting/

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled with the head of the DHS and others to El Paso, Texas today, and even though the temperature was in the 90s, the welcome wasn’t nearly as warm outside a border patrol detention center:

Protestors outside Border Patrol station awaiting VP Kamala Harris. @ArmendarizDis16 @ElAmerican_ pic.twitter.com/mTLLRhTL4V — Informed with Anthony (@InformedAnthony) June 25, 2021

VP Harris has arrived. Not the welcome I think she was expecting. “Que-Mala! we don’t want you here!” were some of the chants by this Hispanic/Latino organized group. pic.twitter.com/ZbG8UFozj7 — Informed with Anthony (@InformedAnthony) June 25, 2021

This is the current scene outside Border Patrol Station in El Paso Texas Where VP Harris will be arriving. Seems both left and right protestors/organizers have finally found the thing that unites them: their dislike of the current administration. More organizers showing up now. pic.twitter.com/GCiH939CWY — Informed with Anthony (@InformedAnthony) June 25, 2021

To a large degree, the “welcome” Harris received was bipartisanly negative — and look how many police are in the VP’s motorcade. It’s a good thing these cops weren’t defunded:

Kamala Harris received QUITE the greeting as she rolled in to El Paso today. pic.twitter.com/zYPCqf3msW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2021

Apparently not everybody agrees with Harris that the Biden administration “inherited” this crisis.

Sure is an awful lot of CO2 for the VP. https://t.co/vqeCxuyARu — ☣️Toxic Tex ☣️ (@TexToxic) June 25, 2021

That’s interesting, considering that Harris considers climate change as one of the “root causes” of the border surge.

