https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/560361-senate-republicans-urge-cdc-to-lift-public-transportation-mask-mandate

A group of GOP lawmakers led by Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzBritney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships New Jersey governor tweaks Cruz on Cancun over moving truck quip Hirono tells Ted Cruz to stop ‘mansplaining’ MORE (R-Texas) on Friday introduced a resolution formally calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to lift its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals on public transportation.

Cruz, along with Republican Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret Collins5 things the US should be doing — in addition to COVID-19 vaccination Biden announces bipartisan deal on infrastructure Senators say White House aides agreed to infrastructure ‘framework’ MORE (Maine), Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranLobbying world Democrats facing tough reelections back bipartisan infrastructure deal Centrists gain foothold in infrastructure talks; cyber attacks at center of Biden-Putin meeting MORE (Kan.), Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerLobbying world Sen. Manchin paves way for a telehealth revolution Senate confirms Radhika Fox to lead EPA’s water office MORE (Miss.), Cynthia Lummis Cynthia Marie LummisThe rule allowing predatory loans from fake lenders must go now Rick Scott introduces bill banning ‘vaccine passports’ for domestic flights Hillicon Valley: Amazon facing lawsuits alleging racial, gender bias | Senate Commerce panel advances Biden’s top science nominee | Colonial Pipeline CEO to testify on Capitol Hill in June MORE (Wyo.) and Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnGOP senator introduces constitutional amendment to ban flag burning Fauci on Blackburn video: ‘No idea what she is talking about’ Pentagon report clears use of drones made by top Chinese manufacturer MORE (Tenn.), argued that the CDC’s guidance that fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks in most settings should also apply when traveling on commercial planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transit.

President Biden Joe Biden Pence said he’s ‘proud’ Congress certified Biden’s win on Jan. 6 Americans put the most trust in their doctor for COVID-19 information: poll US to give Afghanistan 3M doses of J&J vaccine MORE on his first full day in office signed an executive order directing federal agencies to “immediately take action” to require masks on public transportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the federal mask mandate was initially set to expire May 11, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has since extended it to Sept. 13.

However, Cruz and his colleagues said in their resolution Friday that “science shows that individuals fully vaccinated against COVID–19 are protected against asymptomatic infection, and thus very unlikely to spread the disease,” adding that Americans “have sacrificed immensely” throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release announcing the resolution, Cruz said, “It’s long past time for President Biden and the CDC to follow the science and end this mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals.

“Americans should be able to travel to celebrate Independence Day with their friends and loved ones without having to follow an outdated and unnecessary mandate,” he added.

Collins in a statement included in the release said she had spoken with flight attendants who had expressed fears on enforcing the federal mask mandate amid multiple viral incidents showing passengers attacking or threatening workers over the safety restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It makes no sense that someone can go to a restaurant without wearing a mask, but they cannot fly on an airplane without one even though it has a far better ventilation system,” Collins argued.

The resolution comes just days after Democrats blocked a bill from Senate Republicans that would have revoked Biden’s mask requirement on public transit.

GOP Sens. Rick Scott (Fla.) and Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden announces bipartisan infrastructure deal | DOJ backs Trump-era approval of Line 3 permit | Biden hits China on solar panels Bipartisan agriculture climate bill clears Senate Democrats block GOP bill to lift mask mandate on public transportation MORE (Utah), who had introduced the bill, cited the nation’s vaccination rates in arguing against the need for a face mask requirement.

However, Sen. Patty Murray Patricia (Patty) Lynn MurrayDemocrats introduce equal pay legislation for US national team athletes Democrats hear calls to nix recess Democrats block GOP bill to lift mask mandate on public transportation MORE (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said when blocking the bill, “This virus is still spreading, it is still mutating, it is still costing lives, and it is still leaving survivors with long-haul symptoms.”

“We cannot pretend this pandemic is over,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

