https://www.zerohedge.com/political/americas-historic-murder-surge-occurred-during-defund-police

Based on preliminary FBI data, America experienced one of its most murderous years in decades. Of course, let’s not forget this all happened during a socio-economic collapse thanks to the virus pandemic and resulting public officials who closed the economy, leaving tens of millions of people struggling to put food on the table. At the same time, millions of others raced to their local gun store to purchase guns and ammo as liberal-run cities were transformed into a violent mess.

Vox reports US’ murder rate likely increased by 25% or more in 2020, but official FBI data won’t be published until later this year. The numbers are likely to be historic. “That amounts to more than 20,000 murders in a year for the first time since 1995, up from about 16,000 in 2019,” according to crime analyst Jeff Asher.

John Roman, a criminal justice expert at NORC at the University of Chicago, told Vox that the 2020 murder surge “is the largest increase in violence we’ve seen since the 1960s when we started collecting formal crime statistics.”

Many experts, or at least the ones Vox sourced or interviewed, “still don’t know why murders surged last year.”

For starters, perhaps liberal-run cities defunding the police and deciding not to prosecute petty crime could be some of the triggers for the increased violent crime.

After all, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison this week blamed the surge in violent crime on a “number of issues,” including a shortage in staff. This comes after Baltimore City Council defunded the police last year. The new mayor, Brandon Scott, reversed the policy and increased the city’s policing budget this year to get a handle on crime.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has also spoken up and blamed “defund the police” and progressive policies for the spike in crime across Los Angeles County.

Oregon’s largest newspaper, The Oregonian, admitted not too long ago that their previous endorsement of defunding was the wrong decision as crime surged across Portland.

We could go on and on about linking defunding the police to surging violent crime, but we’ll stop it at that.

Until law and order are restored, something former President Trump used to say daily, chaos will continue across major metro areas, and 2021 could become an even more violent year than last.

