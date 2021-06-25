https://www.theblaze.com/news/shooting-burger-king-spicy-chicken-sandwich

Authorities arrested two people accused of a shooting at a Burger King in Memphis, Tennessee, after a dispute over a spicy chicken sandwich reportedly broke out.

What are the details?

Police arrested 22-year-old Tavarus McKinney and 20-year-old Keona Halliburton after the two got into a fight with Burger King employees on June 6.

The fight reportedly broke out after Halliburton complained that there was far too much hot sauce on her spicy chicken sandwich.

After arguing with the Burger King employees, the two left the restaurant — but soon returned, armed, and reportedly began shooting.

According to WREG-TV, the pair fired multiple shots from the road into the parking lot.

“Shots were fired at four people,” WREG reported. “Two were hit by the gunfire.”

The pair’s bullets injured two people, according to WHBQ-TV, but they are expected to recover.

Authorities arrested the duo Wednesday after witnesses came forward and identified them.

A subsequent background check on McKinney, the station reported, returned nine previous cases and 10 warrants for charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping, and domestic assault.

An uncle of one of the victims told WHBQ that his niece was “very much shaken up,” but that she’d returned to work.

He added that the altercation took place “over some B.S.”

“At some point in time, you need to grow up in life,” he said. “It’s already as it is. Now you’re dealing with unnecessary B.S. I would have cooked it however you want it. All of this over some B.S.”

The two, according to WREG, are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during a felony.

In a statement to WHBQ, Burger King said, “We do not tolerate or condone violence of any kind at Burger King restaurants because the safety of team members and guests is our top priority. Fortunately, team members are doing well after this inexcusable act of violence. The franchisee has been and will continue to fully cooperate with authorities on their investigation.”

Anything else?

The June 6 shooting marks the second shooting at a Burger King restaurant this year.

During a March incident, an Arizona Burger King customer alleged that an employee called her friend a racial slur. The exchange resulted in a shooting.

Video obtained by a local station showed a customer confronting the employees inside the restaurant after previously arguing with them while in the drive-thru.

At the time, the female customer insisted that at least one Burger King employee called her friend — who was riding in the vehicle — a racial slur.

The pair reportedly responded by throwing undisclosed items at the employees and began to leave.

At that point, a Burger King employee attempted to take a photograph of the suspect’s license plate as she drove away, but the suspect then reportedly pulled out a gun and began to fire on employees.

No one was hurt during the incident, and the suspect was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other related charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

