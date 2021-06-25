https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/560195-six-proud-boys-involved-in-capitol-riot-may-have-plea-deals-in-the

Six Proud Boys involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol may have plea deals in the works, according to The Arizona Republic.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys told a D.C. federal judge on Thursday that they expect to have preliminary negotiations done just before going to trial, the newspaper reported. The talks are expected to take a few weeks.

The case involves the Proud Boys members who were charged in February with conspiring and coordinating to attack the Capitol.

William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne and Louis Enrique Colon were arrested in Missouri. Siblings Cory and Felicia Konold were arrested in Arizona.

Another defendant, Ryan Ashlock of Kansas, was later charged with the other defendants.

Prosecutors alleged that the group coordinated their movements inside the Capitol and wore tactical gear during the riot.

They have been charged with conspiracy, unlawful entry, disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Hundreds of people have been charged in connection with the riot that disrupted the certification of the Electoral College results for the 2020 election.

Several people have pleaded guilty in connection to their participation, including some affiliated with far-right groups like the Proud Boys.

Graydon Young, one of 16 defendants in the Justice Department’s case against affiliates with the far-right Oath Keepers group, entered a guilty plea earlier this week to one count of conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.

