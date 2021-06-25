https://justthenews.com/nation/small-26-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-baltimore?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Geologists detected a small 2.6-magnitude earthquake near Baltimore on Friday, with the relatively minor tremor reportedly dealing no damage or injuries to local residents.

The United States Geological Survey reported the tremor on its earthquake monitoring service, stating that it occurred at a depth of about 1.5 miles with the epicenter located northeast of downtown Baltimore.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency said about an hour after the quake that it was in touch with local officials and that there were “no reports of any damage” at the time.

No injuries have been reported from the tremor.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

