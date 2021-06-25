http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zJMgIhDSC2o/

Founder of America First Legal (AFL) Stephen Miller said Wednesday his organization is “ready and willing to defend” American healthcare providers against the Biden administration’s non-biology based healthcare policy that forces them to provide transgender treatments and surgeries to children.

Biden has issued transgender policies that would force doctors to provide unethical medical treatments to children. If you are a doctor or health-care provider who might be affected by this please contact America First Legal at info@aflegal.org. More here: https://t.co/oht3QZMdMV — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 23, 2021

“Forcing doctors and medical practitioners to disregard long-established scientific fact — in this case biological sex — undermines the quality and integrity of medical care,” said Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump and AFL president.

“Doctors can and must make decisions based on hard science when providing medical treatment,” he added.

In May, the Biden Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) would reverse the decision of the Trump administration to restore the biology-based, male-female definition of sexual discrimination in federal healthcare regulations.

Today, OCR announced it will interpret and enforce Section 1557’s prohibition on discrimination to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Learn more: https://t.co/BCMx0Hte0r — HHS OCR (@HHSOCR) May 10, 2021

The Biden HHS declared the administration will, instead, interpret sexual discrimination in federal healthcare rules to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

The move to interpret Section 1557 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in that way will serve to force doctors and other healthcare providers to affirm transgender treatments and surgeries for children against their scientific judgment and code of ethics based on biological science.

“The media coverage of the Administration’s new healthcare announcement is extraordinarily deceptive,” Miller said in his statement. “This is not about the ‘rights’ of any American patient or access to medical care. This is about whether we are guided [by] medical science or whether we subordinate medical science to narrow political agendas.”

Miller elaborated:

Compelling doctors to accord their treatment to gender identification rather than the actual biological sex of a patient can have real and deleterious consequences. Requiring doctors to chemically castrate minors, or to provide medically unnecessary or even harmful surgeries, does not advance the cause of science or medicine. We want all Americans to have access to quality care, and to be treated with decency and dignity, based on a doctor’s true and actual best medical and scientific judgment.

“America First Legal stands ready and willing to defend the rights of American doctors against those who would force them to violate their oaths,” he said.

