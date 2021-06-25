https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/25/tater-youre-white-rage-brian-stelter-rages-at-tucker-carlson-accusing-him-of-white-rage-annnd-the-jokes-just-write-themselves/

Brian Stelter raging at Tucker Carlson about ‘white rage’ is pretty damn funny … does that mean ol’ Bri has white rage too? He may have learned it from his wife who has been accused of bullying her coworkers.

White rage.

Pretty sure the legacy media talking points have gone out.

Tucker Carlson mocking the Joint Chiefs Chairman: “Notice he never defined White rage? And we should know what it is. What is White rage?” You are White rage, Tucker. You are. And you know it.https://t.co/iePWWDfde4 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 25, 2021

And as usual, every time Brian gets all tough in a tweet it only serves to bite him in his backside.

Brian raging about white rage … is white rage, right?

Well done Tucker. These leftists want to destroy everything that makes the military what it is. Obama removed all flagstaff generals that knew and understood the military’s role and jobs. We were left w/incompetent fools like this disgrace Mark Milley. — William Del Pilar (@wdelpilar) June 25, 2021

It appears you know it well. didnt I hear something about your Wifes White Rage earlier today? lol — CAMBO (@CambodiousL) June 25, 2021

Still reporting on Fox News, Tater? Where would you be today without them? — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) June 25, 2021

How are the ratings going? How about the book? Yeah, sucks to be you. — 🇺🇸🇰🇭🇮🇱Oy Vey – El Simio Loco (@OyVeyIzhMir) June 25, 2021

LOL! Says the ragey rage machine who is obsessed with FOX and Tucker.

Go calm your wife. Sounds like she has a lot of white lady issues. — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) June 25, 2021

Ragey rage machine.

We like that.

oh tater. Tucker Carlson lives rent free in your massive empty melon — TheBullwark (@BullwarkOnline) June 25, 2021

You better settle down spud. — Who Murdered Ashli Babbitt (@DebiC37936) June 25, 2021

You are a good little Marxist — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) June 25, 2021

You are white rage — Heather Naomi Golden (@codeezra) June 25, 2021

And on and on and on …

Brian makes it too easy.

***

