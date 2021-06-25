https://www.dailywire.com/news/tech-giants-elon-musk-and-jack-dorsey-agree-to-discuss-the-b-word-bitcoin

Big Tech billionaires and cryptocurrency enthusiasts Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey have agreed to discuss Bitcoin during an event in July.

On Thursday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey posted a link to “The B Word,” a “Bitcoin focused initiative that aims to demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin, explain how institutions can and should embrace it, and raise awareness around areas of the network that need support.”

“The Bitcoin development community above all else,” tweeted Dorsey. “As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes Bitcoin open development so perfect.”

“This day is focused on education and actions to do just that,” Dorsey added.

The #bitcoin development community above all else. As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes #bitcoin open development so perfect. This day is focused on education and actions to do just that.https://t.co/5pxX1LIVVA — jack (@jack) June 24, 2021

“Bicurious?” Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded. “Oh right … Bitcoin haha,” he added.

Oh right … Bitcoin haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

Dorsey responded, tweeting, “Bizarre! Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities…”

“Lmfao omg,” Musk replied, with Dorsey saying, “Let’s have THE talk.”

“For the Bitcurious? Very well then, let’s do it,” said Musk.

For the Bitcurious? Very well then, let’s do it 😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

“The B Word will launch on July 21, 2021, offering a live experience and a library of content to the investor community, enabling a more informed discussion about the role Bitcoin can serve for institutions across the globe,” the event website announced.

Featured speakers include founder and CEO of ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, co-founder and CEO of Blockstream, Adam Back, Director of Brink, John Newbery, and Michael Morell, senior counselor of Beacon Global Strategies and former acting and deputy director of the CIA.

Both Musk and Dorsey have been vocal on the subject of cryptocurrency, with a particular focus on Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin changes absolutely everything,” Dorsey said Friday at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference, according to CNBC. “I don’t think there is anything more important in my lifetime to work on.”

In fact, “if I were not at Square or Twitter, I would be working on bitcoin. If [bitcoin] needed more help than Square or Twitter, I would leave them for bitcoin,” he said. “But, I believe both companies have a role to play.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s tweets on the subject of cryptocurrency have repeatedly fueled volatility in the market.

In late March, Musk announced on Twitter that Teslas could be purchased using Bitcoin.

“You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin,” Musk wrote. “Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly.”

“Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency,” he added.

Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

In mid-May, however, Musk announced that the electronic car company would suspend vehicle purchases with Bitcoin, citing concern over “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining.”

“Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” wrote Musk.

