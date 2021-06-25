https://hannity.com/media-room/that-was-weird-creepy-joe-trends-on-twitter-after-bizarre-press-conference/

The term ‘Creepy Joe’ was trending on Twitter Thursday after the President delivered a strange press conference where he repeatedly leaned into the microphone and whispered barely audible sentences to the White House Press Pool.

“Remember when you were asking me, and I’m not being critical, believe me, ‘Guess what, Employers can’t find workers?’ Well, yeah, well I said, ‘Pay them more,” he whispered.

“This is an employee’s bargaining chip now,” Biden added. “By the way, talking Inflation… No one’s talking about this great, great, you know… So, again, if it turns out what we’ve done so far is a mistake, it’s gonna show.”

Biden blames employers for persistently high unemployment; claims “consensus” believes inflation will “go back down” pic.twitter.com/oFEQm9Dlpf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2021

“I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far,” he added. “I wrote the bill on the environment… Pay them more…”

Watch Biden’s bizarre press conference above.

