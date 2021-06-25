https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/25/the-memo-has-gone-out-cnns-brianna-keilar-relentlessly-pushes-gop-rep-michael-walz-to-blame-white-rage-for-capitol-riots-video/

It seems that “white rage” is, well, all the rage these days. The media just can’t stop talking about it.

Witness the birth of this new expression, “white rage” Data via @GrabienMedia pic.twitter.com/g9raVYn9OB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 25, 2021

Brian Stelter has identified Tucker Carlson as the personification of white rage, without actually defining white rage or explaining how Tucker Carlson is white rage. White rage! Do you understand?

Tucker Carlson mocking the Joint Chiefs Chairman: “Notice he never defined White rage? And we should know what it is. What is White rage?” You are White rage, Tucker. You are. And you know it.https://t.co/iePWWDfde4 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 25, 2021

And this morning, Stelter’s CNN colleague Brianna Keilar busted out the term multiple times during an interview with GOP Rep. Michael Walz, who disagrees with Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley’s belief that the military should be trained in Critical Race Theory and understanding white rage:

CNN’s @brikeilarcnn badgers Rep. @michaelgwaltz over his refusal to call “white rage” the precipitating factor behind the Capitol riot. After playing clips from the riot she asks, “Is that white rage? Look at the people in that crowd!” pic.twitter.com/1x5rVHLlhc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 25, 2021

Aside from repeatedly asserting that the military was “overrepresented” in the horde of rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, Keilar seemed weirdly committed to getting Walz to attribute the riot to white rage.

Walz unequivocally denounced the rioters. He made no excuses for them. But that’s not enough for Keilar as long as he opposes blaming “white rage” for their behavior.

If that’s white rage then we need to start talking about black rage as well. — vinne (@vinne88755581) June 25, 2021

It seems safe to say that Brianna Keilar and Co. wouldn’t attribute last summer’s rioting to “black rage.” So why is “white rage” acceptable?

White Rage! So, is there Black rage, Brown rage! We’re living in a crazy world. Have people lost their minds! — Albert Kents (@AlbertKents) June 25, 2021

The “white rage” memos have gone out. So brace yourselves for more — the media are only just getting started.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

