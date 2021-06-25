https://noqreport.com/2021/06/25/the-reason-conservative-talk-radio-still-thrives-while-progressive-anchors-slip/

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez I’ve been doing a lot of work in radio recently, including filling in for Moon Griffon (a statewide syndicated host here in Louisiana), and because I have a little more time than normal in the summer, I have had many opportunities to listen to talk radio during the daytime hours.

After the tragic loss of Rush Limbaugh in February, it was very easy to predict that a lot of big conservative names would be vying for the most legendary timeslot in all of talk radio. As of right now, you have: Buck Sexton and Clay Travis as Premiere’s official replacement for Limbaugh

Dan Bongino moving from podcast to radio via Westwood One

Dana Loesch continuing to work in that spot courtesy Radio America

Todd Starnes, likewise already in that spot, continuing to grow

Charlie Kirk, making moves in the spot under the Salem Radio Group banner Erick Erickson, moving to that spot at his flagship, WSB in Atlanta before being syndicated nationally by Cox And those are just the big names. At the local level, you aren’t just seeing moves with the national shows, but local as well. A lot of radio stations are making changes, […]

