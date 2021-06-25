http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/c5XKBrnkvho/the-tragedy-of-minneapolis.php

While it hasn’t yet descended to the level of Portland, the City of Minneapolis is sliding rapidly toward a point of no return. Meanwhile, local politicians are AWOL. They aren’t even coming out against crime, let alone doing anything about it.

The principal current focus of lawlessness is Uptown, formerly the city’s main entertainment district. Uptown is where Winston Boogie Smith opened fire on law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him, leading to his own death. Expect his canonization any day now. Uptown has not been free from “protests,” which mostly means unchecked crime, in the weeks that have gone by since.

Rebecca Brannon is the Twin Cities’ top reporter. She records Minneapolis’s decline and, like Andy Ngo, has come under physical attack by liberals. This is from last night; it shows the aimless lawlessness that has made Minneapolis unlivable:

More. Imagine trying to operate a business in the middle of this chaos. Governor Tim Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council seem utterly unconcerned, if not actively on the side of the criminals:

Meanwhile, earlier this evening “protesters” gathered around the Hennepin County Government Center to demonstrate against the lengthy sentence that was given to Derek Chauvin:

Minneapolis is on fire, both literally and figuratively, and there seems to be no political will to do anything about it. Watch for the upcoming issue of Thinking Minnesota. The cover story is on the explosion of crime in the Twin Cities.

