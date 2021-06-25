https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/three-dead-ten-injured-somalian-migrant-goes-stabbing-attack-germany-germany/

Three people are dead and ten are injured after a Somalian male went on a stabbing attack in Germany.

Three people were killed and five others are severely injured and may not make it.

Deutsche Welle has more on the suspect.

The suspected perpetrator is a 24-year old Somalian man who lives in Würzburg, police said on Twitter

He has lived in Würzburg since 2015

The suspect was receiving psychiatric care, Herrmann said

In the past months, the suspect had drawn attention for “violent actions or readiness,” Herrmann said

Here is video of the attacker.

JUST IN – 3 dead, 6 injured after stabbing attack in Würzburg, Germany. The suspect was taken into custody.pic.twitter.com/bRlcHcJyc1 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 25, 2021

