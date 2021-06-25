https://babylonbee.com/news/to-make-games-more-interesting-wnba-to-switch-to-little-tikes-hoop/

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—A spokeswoman for the WNBA announced today that in order to make games more interesting, the league will immediately switch to using Little Tikes® hoops for all regular season games.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Little Tikes® to increase the popularity of the WNBA,” said Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “By utilizing new 4-foot hoop technology, we believe we can significantly increase the excitement of our game and the engagement of our fanbase.”

Englebert said exhaustive feedback surveys have determined that dunking is the #1 most exciting play in basketball, followed closely by faking injuries and social justice protesting, which came in second and third, respectively. She said she hopes the hoop change will lead to much more dunking in future WNBA games.

“Currently, less than 2% of our athletes are able to dunk a basketball on a regulation 10-foot hoop,” Englebert said. “Our research has shown that utilizing 4-foot nets will increase that number to 38%. That’s going to be great for both our athletes and our fans.”

The league is hoping that the increase in dunking will lead to a corresponding increase in fan attendance this season. “We’re really hoping to break the 500 mark in average attendance this year,” Englebert said. “But honestly, we’d be happy if fans in the stands outnumber players on the court for once.”

