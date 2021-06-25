https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/06/to-save-america-were-going-to-have-defeat-both-democrats-and-republicans

While many Conservatives understand that we are in a war for the soul of America, most do not understand who the enemy is or what the perimeters are of the fight. Most still continue to think that our primary enemy is the Democrat Party. Let me assure you… if you believe that, you are dead wrong.

Yes, the Dems are the obvious target. They have control of the entire government right now, they stole the election and are implementing their agenda at warp speed. However, while they are the obvious target, they are not the primary target.

The chief enemy that we are going to have to root out is the Republican Party. I know that Ronald Reagan made the 11th Commandment famous, which states: Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican. In today’s political landscape, that is simply an impossible command to follow.

The Republican Party is filled with RINOs… Republicans in Name Only. In reality, they are Democrats that have infiltrated our party. In other words, they are wolves in sheep’s clothing. They’ll spout Conservative talking points in front of the cameras, during interviews and on their social media accounts, but when push comes to shove they never truly govern the way we elected them to.

This puts us in a difficult position. We are their bosses, yet they refuse to implement our wishes. They continually strip us of our Constitutionally protected rights. They are fighting against us instead of for us.

During this episode of Freedom Squad, Eric Matheny, Chad Caton and Doni Anthony joined me to discuss how we can take back the Republican Party. While many are choosing to opt for a third party, it is going to be more realistic to take back the GOP from within. But to do that, we are going to have to be strategic.

Chad, Eric and Doni discuss some strategies that can be implemented, everything from participating in a reorg to filling Precinct positions to simply running for local office. We’ve got to build our own conservative infrastructure if we are ever going to take back our nation. Too often, we focus on Washington DC, but ignore local government. That’s like building a house without a foundation. Right now we’ve got to focus on the foundation.

I hope that this episode is an inspiration for you to get in the game. Look for opportunities to do just one single thing to help us take a step in the right direction. Run for school board. Volunteer with your local conservative groups. Show up to local government meetings. Write to your congressman. We’ve got get involved, whether it’s small or large. But ultimately, let’s work together to take back the Republican Party and make it the party of Freedom, Liberty and Opportunity for All.

YouTube, Spotify, and other Big Tech platforms are taking Freedom First Network down

It’s no secret we speak our minds and bring on guests who do the same. That’s one of the biggest reasons we put together the Freedom First Network in the first place. There are far too many news outlets, including so-called “conservative” media companies, who are so beholden to Big Tech that they temper their perspectives at best and outright coverup the truth at worst. Many, as you all know, will blatantly lie in order to maintain the narrative that supports the radical agenda taking over much of the United States.

We have had our YouTube channel taken down. Many of our shows have been suppressed or removed by Facebook and Twitter. Spotify banned one of our shows completely from their platform. Google hates us. We’ve even been censored by some of the smaller players like Medium, Transistor, and Captivate. But we stand behind our reporting and perspectives and we refuse to bow down to Big Tech tyranny for the sake of pageviews or video plays.

This isn’t the easiest road to travel, especially for a media company that is so new. We launched Freedom First Network in 2020 to fight against the very censorship that we’re seeing so widespread today. We have found great homes for our content on freer speech platforms like Rumble and we’re putting our best efforts forward into building our presence on Locals. Nevertheless, we cannot do it alone. We need help.

One of the things cofounders Jeff Dornik and JD Rucker agreed to from the start was to never be the pawns of companies that do not embrace our worldview. Finding advertisers and affiliates is easy; we receive requests by companies wanting to be pushed on our shows every day. But it’s important to us that we’re promoting companies, services, and products that are beneficial to maintaining a Freedom First stance in America. As a result, we do not take on sponsors easily. We would rather rely on our own products like Freedom First Coffee and the support of our wonderful viewers, listeners, and readers.

Those who want to support us and help keep the fight for America’s future moving forward can do so by donating through our Locals page. There, you can donate monthly or one-time. Some have told us to use Patreon or GoFundMe, but both of those platforms have demonstrated a hatred for free speech. Locals does not. They embrace it. We encourage everyone to join us on Locals, but donations are greatly appreciated as well. We do not have day jobs. Our fight for freedom is a full-time gig.

Please feel free to reach out to us through our contact form. It goes directly to our founders, so if you’re interested in getting involved, investing, sponsoring, or even bringing a show to our network, let us know. May God Bless the United States of America!

