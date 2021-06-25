There is some good news for House and Senate Republicans in the latest Battleground Civility Poll.

The results indicate that the GOP stands on the cusp of winning back the House and Senate if it can build out its base and reach just a few more wavering voters, such as older and suburban women.

But a longtime Republican pollster and co-director of the Georgetown University Battleground Poll said there is a big hurdle in the way.

“We need Trump to go away to get them,” said Ed Goeas.

Goeas, who leads the Tarrance Group, has always been blunt about Trump and the hurdles he presents to the party’s success. And it’s the loss of suburban women under the bombastic former president and a view that government is a poor fix for the nation’s ills that Trump fostered during the coronavirus crisis that he said are blocking the party’s resurgence.

“Indeed, one of the unfortunate legacies of the Trump administration is undermining faith for many partisan Republicans in all government,” he said in his poll analysis. “The high unfavorable rating for [coronavirus Dr.] Anthony Fauci among GOP partisans is a clear manifestation of this legacy. While skepticism about the government will always be a hallmark of Republican politics, there should be more room than there is now for faith in limited government.”





Another lost issue, he said, is deficit spending. “I mean, he spent money like a drunken sailor, which is what we used to say about the Democrats. And so now, trying to go after Biden on some of his spending, although he’s spending even that much more, it just rings hollow after the last four years of us never mentioning spending,” said the pollster and political adviser.

While down on Trump, Goeas, in his analysis and Secrets interview, was very upbeat about the GOP’s chances in 2022 and beyond. He suggested a message focused on the economy, inflation, and solutions would also win over some weak Democrats.

“There is real value for Republicans to be for things and not just stand in opposition to Democratic proposals,” he said. “Voters have not fully embraced President Biden and his agenda. They remain notably concerned about pocketbook issues and their personal financial security. Republicans who are helping find solutions that improve the financial lives of voters will see their standing with voters rise,” he wrote in the poll analysis co-written by partner Brian Nienaber.

“My advice to Republicans,” he said in our interview, “is Republicans have to get back to being for something.”

More specifically, he said, “There is an opportunity for Republicans to get back on a solid economic message in a positive way of what we’re for, not what we’re against. And that’s how we can overcome the hole we’re in. Oh, we’re definitely in a hole.”

And if that includes an element of bipartisanship, so much the better, according to the survey conducted with Democratic pollster Celinda Lake and sponsored by Georgetown’s Institute for Politics and Public Service.