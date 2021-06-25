https://www.oann.com/toshiba-appoints-ceo-tsunakawa-as-interim-board-chairman/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=toshiba-appoints-ceo-tsunakawa-as-interim-board-chairman



Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa attends a news conference at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa attends a news conference at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

June 25, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp’s board appointed CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa as interim board chairman on Friday after shareholders displeased with corporate governance at the Japanese conglomerate’s ousted Chairman Osamu Nagayama.

Nagayama’s dismissal comes after an independent investigation he opposed establishing this month accused Toshiba of colluding with Japan’s trade ministry to pressure foreign shareholders to back management board nominations.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly, editing by Louise Heavens)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

