Former President Donald Trump on Saturday joined Rumble, a video site competing with Google’s ubiquitous YouTube streaming platform, from which Trump is currently banned.

That ban that went into effect shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot earlier this year; the tech giant claimed that Trump’s presence on the site represented a violence risk in the wake of the riot.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington told Reuters on Saturday that the former president’s Rumble platform was “a great way to reach the American people in a time of unprecedented assault on free speech in our country by Big Tech tyrants.”

