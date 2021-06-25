http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/axYFXUsDHYg/

During a Friday phone interview on Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” former President Donald Trump tore into National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as part of the coronavirus task force.

Trump described Fauci as a “very good promoter” but not “a very good doctor.” He said he did not listen to much of Fauci’s advice when it comes to handling the pandemic, adding had he listened, “it would’ve been not so good.”

“He was a very good promoter,” Trump said of Fauci. “I don’t think he was a very good doctor, but he was a very good promoter.”

“He’s been there for what 40 some odd years. He is almost like a staple. And I think, frankly, uh, it was fine. Don’t forget. I didn’t listen to him too much. You know, had I listened to him, it would’ve been not so good. But I did listen to his opinion,” he added. “I respect everybody. I want people’s opinion. I listen to his opinion, and then I did what I think was right. And we made a lot of great decisions that Anthony was against, and then ultimately, Anthony was with them. But then you know if you look at his views on masks, he was actually saying masks were a bad thing. They don’t play that clip very often. … He didn’t like masks — ‘masks are terrible, terrible.’ All of a sudden, he became a radical masker. You know, it’s a hard thing to do.”

“They feel that Anthony was against me. I don’t think that you know again. It’s sort of interesting. I had this relationship with him. I knew him. He’s a character. He’s an interesting guy, but he’s a much better promoter,” Trump continued.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

