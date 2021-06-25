https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/trump-organization-hit-criminal-charges-next-week-crooked-manhattan-da-cy-vance/

The Trump Organization is expected to be hit with criminal charges next week by crooked Manhattan DA Cy Vance’s office.

The case is tied to tax-related conduct amid claims Trump Organization employees illegally ‘received tax-free perks such as apartments and car leases.’ according to NBC News.

These types of cases are almost never pursued, but the witch hunt of Trump and everyone connected to him never ends.

“It looks like they are going to come down with charges against the company, and that is completely outrageous,” Ron Fischetti, an attorney for the Trumps, said after the development was first reported by The New York Times.

“I’ve been practicing for over 50 years, and I’ve never seen a case like this.”

Fischetti said that “the corporate office will plead not guilty and we will make an immediate motion to dismiss the case against the corporation.”

NBC reported:

Also potentially facing charges is the company’s longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, The Times reported. “They could not get Allen Weisselberg to cooperate and tell them what they wanted to hear, and that’s why they are going forward with these charges,” Fischetti said. “They could not get him to cooperate because he would not say that Donald Trump had knowledge or any information that he may have been not deducting properly the use of cars or an apartment.” NBC News first reported this year in an interview with Jennifer Weisselberg, Allen Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law, that the Manhattan DA was probing schemes where Trump employees including the Weisselbergs were able to avoid paying taxes in exchange for benefits such as an apartment. Fischetti said company lawyers met with Vance’s office on Thursday and tried to persuade the Manhattan DA’s office not to go forward. NBC News confirmed this week that investigators had also been probing Matthew Calamari, the former Trump bodyguard who’s now the company’s chief operating officer. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the focus on Calamari, cited people close to the matter who said Calamari was being investigated over whether he received tax-free fringe benefits from the company.

