Former President Donald Trump will return to a familiar setting on Saturday evening, taking the campaign stage at a rally in Ohio in support of a former White House aide mounting a primary challenge against an incumbent Republican who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year.

The rally will serve as a bolstering event for Max Miller as he attempts to unseat Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who was among the 10 Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

It will also likely function as a return to form for the former president, whose freewheeling rallies helped propel his dark horse candidacy to victory in 2016 and established him as a high-spirited, pull-no-punches candidate who regularly captivated crowds with his freeform political style.

Trump’s future in the Republican party has been somewhat uncertain since his departure from the White House in January. The GOP had struggled for years with internecine squabbling over whether the party should stick to its relatively seasoned status quo or if it should follow Trump’s more aggressive, no-holds-barred style of confrontational politics.

The Jan. 6 Capitol riot—what many commentators and politicians have described as an “insurrection”—further deepened those divisions, with numerous Republicans breaking ranks to impeach Trump and vote for his conviction.

Yet Trump remains broadly popular among Republicans, according to recent polling, and Saturday’s rally is likely just the first of many, with the former president virtually guaranteed to remain a fixture on the Republican circuit in the months and years ahead.

How well he is received in that environment will likely determine his probability of running again in 2024; Trump himself has not ruled out another bid at the White House.

Trump earlier this year gave Miller his “complete and total endorsement” in Miller’s bid for Ohio’s 16th Congressional district seat.

