Have you gotten the sense that many of our colleges and universities are left-wing indoctrination factories? It’s even worse than you thought.

At the University of Oklahoma, instructors openly discuss methods for suppressing free speech and indoctrinating students to progressive ideas.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education has obtained recordings of this that will leave you speechless.

From the FIRE Newsdesk:

‘Stop talking right now’: University of Oklahoma training shows instructors how to censor, indoctrinate students Do you question whether refusing to use preferred pronouns is hate speech? You can’t — writing on that topic is “not acceptable.” Think Black Lives Matter shouldn’t engage in property destruction? We’ll have to “re-adjust” your thinking. If you’re a student at the University of Oklahoma — congratulations! Your instructor may already have done all of the thinking for you. But beware: Deviating too far from an instructor’s personal opinions can cost you. A recording of an “Anti-Racist Rhetoric & Pedagogies” workshop acquired by FIRE raises alarm bells about the state of free expression and freedom of conscience at Oklahoma’s flagship university… “Anti-Racist Rhetoric and Pedagogies” is one of nine professional development workshops for instructors and grad students at OU. Held on April 14, it featured three faculty presenters teaching instructors how to foster an anti-racist environment in their classrooms. But it’s not just racism the presenters encourage participants to root out. One of the workshop leaders, Kelli Pyron Alvarez, explained in the recording how undergraduate students in one of her introductory English courses are “a little bit more emboldened to be racist” (17:17). To combat this, she forbids huge swaths of classroom speech, including “derogatory remarks, critiques, and hate speech,” as well as “white supremacist ideas or sources,” unless the student is using those sources to dismantle racism.

Listen to the audio below:

BREAKING: A recording of an “Anti-Racist Rhetoric & Pedagogies” workshop acquired by FIRE raises alarm bells about the state of free expression and conscience at @UofOklahoma.https://t.co/8DXLXnaqbf pic.twitter.com/JkU5JMEOel — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) June 22, 2021

Our entire system of higher education needs to be reformed.

America’s students deserve better than this.

