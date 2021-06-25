https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/us-fake-news-media-ranks-dead-last-46-country-survey-media-trust-meanwhile-trust-tgp-soars/

America’s fake-news media ranked dead last in a survey of 92,000 consumers in 46 countries on mainstream media trust.

You really have to work hard to capture this not-so–coveted spot on the list.

America’s media hacks ranked lower than Nigeria, South Africa, Indonesia and Mexico.

Via Poynter

The Poynter.org reported:

The United States ranks last in media trust — at 29% — among 92,000 news consumers surveyed in 46 countries, a report released Wednesday found. That’s worse than Poland, worse than the Philippines, worse than Peru. (Finland leads at 65%.) The annual digital news report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford also found some improvement in trust in nearly all the countries surveyed — probably thanks to COVID-19 coverage — but not in the U.S. where the low rating was flat year to year. One explanation, though not necessarily the only one, is the extreme political polarization in the U.S. This study, like many others, found extremely high levels of distrust — 75% of those who identify as being on the right thought coverage of their views is unfair.

The obvious bias and hatred the fake-news shows towards conservatives and the truth is ruining their reputation and sinking their ratings.

Meanwhile, The Gateway Pundit continues to gain the trust and devotion of millions of daily readers.

Thank you to all of our old and new readers for putting your trust in The Gateway Pundit.

As the fake-news declines our numbers continue to soar.

