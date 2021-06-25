https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/25/utterly-shameless-kamala-harris-says-we-inherited-a-tough-situation-at-the-border-as-bs-detectors-explode/

A smiling Democrat Rep. Escobar met Kamala Harris at a border detention facility in El Paso, Texas today, and welcomed the VP to “the new Ellis Island.”

As expected, Harris isn’t accepting responsibility on behalf of a president who before the election urged migrants to “surge to the border” when he’s in the White House, but rather blamed Biden’s predecessor:

Hilarious, self-unaware, maddening… pick a word. Here’s Harris making that claim:

“Inherited”? She must have meant “created.” About that Biden administration “inheritance”:

Nice try though, VP!

Everybody already knows that the Biden administration will blame “climate change” (in addition to Trump).

