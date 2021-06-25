https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-baseball-player-charges-mound-with-bat-in-wild-on-field-brawl

The rage of fans in the stands has increased since the return of sports following COVID lockdowns, and it turns out the field of play is not immune to the anger either.

There was a wild fight in the Mexican Baseball League this week, and things escalated quickly.

This fight is pure CHAOS pic.twitter.com/qjJwQcTZtT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 24, 2021

The fight happened between Toros de Tijuana and Rieleros de Aguascalientes in Tijuana, Mexico on Wednesday night. It started when Rieleros pitcher Brandon Quintero threw a fastball that hit Toros catcher Gabriel Gutierrez in the arm.

Gutierrez charges the mound, throwing his bat — thankfully missing — at Quintero, before also chucking his helmet at the pitcher. Both dugouts cleared, and everyone — including coaches — were involved in the action as haymakers were being thrown left and right.

According to TMZ, the two teams have bad blood between them and the game had been getting chippy prior to the incident.

The teams were eventually separated, and three players were ejected from the game. According to Fox News, former Major League pitcher Fernando Rodney earned the save as the Toros won the game 5-3.

“I hope this does not continue to happen, I think they have something personal against us after the game in which we had 22 runs,” Castro said in Spanish.

Leandro Castro 🎤 sobre las dos broncas de esta noche en el Rieleros vs Toros: “Espero que esto no siga pasando, creo que ellos tienen algo personal contra nosotros después del juego en la que le hicimos las 22 carreras” #LMB #PasiónRielera #TorosImponentes pic.twitter.com/p9nTkXQguw — Internetv Deportes (@AYMSports) June 24, 2021

There have been some epic instances of batters rushing the mound, but the use of the bat and helmet is not very frequent.

In 2017, then Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper threw his helmet at San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland as he charged the mound.

The attempted helmet throw wasn’t close, and Harper was roasted on the internet for his weak attempt. The two had history, as Harper had hit two long home runs off of Strickland in 2014, admiring the bombs a little too much for Strickland’s taste.

While the Harper fight ended up being a nothing-burger, there is an instance of player using a bat to do serious damage when rushing the mound.

In 1965, a fight between Juan Marichal and Johnny Roseboro got ugly.

According to Bleacher Report, Dodgers catcher Roseboro was catching that day and almost hit Marichal — pitching that day for the Giants —in the head with several throws back to the mound. He finally connected and the two exchanged words before Marichal hit Roseboro in the head with his bat.

Roseboro required 14 stitched, though the two reportedly ended up becoming close friends.

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers, and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

