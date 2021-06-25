https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-fox-news-host-tucker-carlson-gives-career-advice-to-cnns-brian-stelter

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave some free career advice to CNN host Brian Stelter on Thursday evening, telling the CNN host that he should “get out of media, immediately.”

“What if your TV show was tanking and you’d lost more than half your viewers since January?” Carlson began. “Do you think that would be exactly the moment to rerelease your book on the basis of evidence that people love you so much they’re going to buy it? Probably not. But if you work at CNN, if you’re a squeaky little guy who hosts a media show and CNN, you might just try it.”

“And if you did, what would happen?” Carlson continued. “Well, you might sell just 2,000 copies in the entire first week. That book currently ranks #4,007 on the bestseller list. There are many how-to-manuals having to do with HVAC or hanging drywall or insulation that are outselling that book.”

“By the way, we don’t mean to be mean or anything,” Carlson concluded. “It’s just if all signs point to one conclusion, get out of media, immediately. Get out of media. Maybe it’s time to get out of media.”

Fox News reported earlier this week that the most recent episode of Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” averaged “only 656,000 viewers for its smallest audience of the year.”

“The dismal turnout marked the first time in 2021 that ‘Reliable Sources’ failed to attract 700,000 viewers and Stelter’s left-wing media program has now fallen short of the one-million viewer benchmark for 12 straight weeks,” Fox News reported. “The 35-year-old Stelter’s program managed to lose 13 percent of viewers from its June 13 episode which had previously been the show’s smallest audience of the year.”

Stelter was slammed by popular podcast host Joe Rogan last week over the quality of his show and what his job is supposed to be. Rogan’s remarks came in response to Stelter panicking that more people watch shows on YouTube than on cable news, which is where CNN is featured.

“They didn’t even understand the way they were describing it,” Rogan said. “They were describing it as if they’re entitled to viewers. They were saying, ‘There are people on YouTube right now that get more views than this show.’ This is because the market has spoken and your show’s f***in’ terrible. Well, Brian Stelter’s show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings.”

Rogan also slammed Stelter over a recent remark that he made on CNN where he asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki what the media was doing wrong.

“How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherf***er, you’re supposed to be a journalist,” Rogan said. “They’re obviously being told a certain amount of what to do. And maybe he’d be an interesting guy if he had his own f***in podcast that you can rely on his own personality and be himself. I don’t know. I can’t imagine doing that gig.”

