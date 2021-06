https://thehill.com/560233-watch-live-chauvin-sentenced-for-floyd-murder

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, will be formally sentenced Friday afternoon at the Hennepin County courthouse in downtown Minneapolis.

Chauvin faces what is expected to at least be a 12-year prison term.

The sentencing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

