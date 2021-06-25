https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/watch-live-derek-chauvin-sentencing-happening-now/

The sentencing of former police officer Derek Chauvin is underway, following his conviction in the death of George Floyd.

The defense has requested probation, while the prosecution is asking for 30 years.

Floyd’s brother, Terrance, seemed to request that the court murder Chauvin and bury him under the jail.

“If it was us, if the roles was reversed, it wouldn’t be no case. It would be open and shut. We’d have been under the jail for murderin’ somebody. So we ask for that same penalty for Derek Chauvin,” he said.

The judge denied the defense’s request for a new trial earlier in the day, despite the fact that a member of the jury was a Black Lives Matter activist.

Chauvin’s mother also gave an emotional plea for compassionate sentencing.

“When you sentence my son, you will also be sentencing me,” she said, saying that they will be taking her son away from her. She noted that if he is given a long sentence, her and his father may no longer be alive.

WATCH LIVE NOW:

