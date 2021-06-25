https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/06/25/watch-video-of-drug-arrest-brings-100-blm-rioters-to-set-fire-at-police-building-n1457317

Must Be Some Good S***

A drug dealer in Rock Hill, S.C. was arrested for selling drugs, and a gun charge, and BLM showed up at the police station and allegedly set it on fire. After arsonists set the building alight a woman with a bullhorn was reportedly heard telling rioters to block the road if firefighters showed up to douse the flames.

On June 23, 2021, Officers of the Rock Hill Police Department Violent Crimes Unit were joined by the Department of Homeland Security to conduct anti-drug operations in Rock Hill, targeting drug dealers. Officers were conducting surveillance when at 1:56 p.m. they witnessed a known drug hawker, Ricky Roderick Price, driving a 2017 Mustang. Price made an illegal turn and changed lanes unlawfully and was subsequently stopped by police.

A K-9 officer alerted cops to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle and police officers conducted a search. They located two bags of Marijuana hidden in the driver’s door panel and a 9mm handgun. Officers then cuffed Price and placed him under arrest.

After the arrest, Price requested that his jewelry be passed along to someone else on the scene believed to be his brother. Officers removed his handcuffs to collect more jewelry when Price attempted to flee and threw several haymakers at officers, striking one in the face. After a defiant struggle, Price was once again placed in custody. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying a pistol unlawfully, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense, and resisting arrest. You can see the fight below.

Statement from Rock Hill PD pic.twitter.com/Aj3lWgyH6q — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 24, 2021

BLM is Down With Violent, Drug Dealing Clowns

Video of the arrest of Rock Hill’s beloved drug dealer spread on social media. Later that night, roughly 100 “peaceful protestors” from BLM showed up at the Rock Hill Police Dept.’s main building and started a fire which soon spread to a nearby tree.

Fire is now surrounding the tree outside the Rock Hill Law Center pic.twitter.com/xEaGPyxdm6 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 24, 2021

A woman with a megaphone can be heard telling people to block firefighters.

Rioters threw projectiles at police as the melee progressed. Cops in riot gear formed battle lines and ordered the crowd to disperse.

An apparent leader of the mob offered congratulations to the rioters for their arson and thuggery, then suggested everyone disperse and return the next night for more wacky hijinks, in honor of man about town/crack salesman Ricky Roderick Price.

One of the leaders is telling everyone to go home and come back tomorrow at 8:30 for more protests pic.twitter.com/KHGDZgk16W — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 24, 2021

No word on whether or not protests will be held for any of the dozens of black kids hit every year by stray bullets.

