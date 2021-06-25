https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/nailed-projected-washington-post-uses-harri-hursti-hit-piece-mike-lindell/

Harri Hursti, after taking off his shirt and calling it a day in ‘audit’ a few weeks ago in New Hampshire.

We nailed it yesterday, the far-left Washington Post published their hit job on Mike Lindell and as we expected, they used Harri Hursti to do it.

The Gateway Pundit called it. The Washington Post, in its June 24 hit piece on Mike Lindell, Inside the ‘shadow reality world’ promoting the lie that the presidential election was stolen, did interview a computer scientist to “[kick] Lindell and his ‘terabytes and packets’ to the sidewalk.“

Mike Lindell warned us earlier this week, on the WarRoom Pandemic, that the WaPo was preparing a hit piece on him and yesterday it hit.

We predicted whom they would call upon as their computer scientist expert. We had a targeted, logical list drawn up. We published it.

In fact, the WaPo called upon Harri Hursti, Ph.D., the top name on our list of computer scientists most likely to be drafted as the “expert” by this hard-left newspaper, and utilized him to attempt to eviscerate Mike Lindell.

The total opus of Hursti’s direct quotes to the WaPo in their Lindell hit piece consisted of the following:

“They have their own version of YouTube, their own message groups. They have their own whole set of publications … You have to wonder what percent of America is even aware of this shadow reality world,” said Harri Hursti, a cyber and elections expert who in recent days has devoted his Twitter feed to debunking a stream of falsehoods about a local ballot audit in New Hampshire. “Not only is it organized, but you have to think: How much money is needed to keep it going?”…

…“It’s the utmost hogwash,” said Hursti, a computer programmer who has worked to make voting machines more secure. “But it doesn’t have to make sense — for some people, that makes it more believable.” Harri Hursti, Ph.D.



What does any of that have to do with the cybersecurity of elections or with electronic voting machines or with election fraud or with Mike Lindell’s “terabytes” and “packets of data“?

It sounds more like the very professional, sculpted rantings of a Strategic PR and Marketing wonk from D.C. taking down a political enemy.

The WaPo attempted a hit piece on Mike Lindell – but they failed in their attempt, in our opinion.

Hursti, his name erased from the Verified Voting advisory board right before his appointment on May 3, by the NH Attorney General, John Formella, and its Secretary of State, William Gardner. He was part of the three-person audit team for the Windham, New Hampshire 2020 election audit and he failed the citizens of Windham, NH in that forensic audit.

Note how the WaPo did not tie Hursti’s assessment of something – for we don’t know what, exactly, Hursti assessed as “hogwash” given the WaPo’s clever wording – to the previous paragraph’s reference to vague “experts“:

…Experts who have reviewed the material have called it technical nonsense, featuring anonymous self-proclaimed computer experts who claim that spreadsheets of indecipherable numbers that scroll quickly on the screen prove their hacking theory — but do not detail how. (Lindell said the footage is intended as an illustration and that the data itself will be revealed later.) “It’s the utmost hogwash,” said Hursti, a computer programmer who has worked to make voting machines more secure. “But it doesn’t have to make sense — for some people, that makes it more believable.”

Bless the far-left WaPo for giving Lindell – a main subject in the article – a quick, drive-by, parenthetical and paraphrased moment in the article!

They couldn’t even bother to directly quote Lindell!

In the final assessment, the WaPo did not, actually, consult any computer “experts” to refute Lindell’s exact claims – or, that is, they didn’t quote any of these “experts” by name, in print – they simply fell back on their favorite source: the ever-reliable, anonymous “experts.”

Hursti, as a computer cybersecurity expert, was exposed by TGP for his connections to a nefarious U.N. committee which “observed” our elections in both 2018 and in 2020, during the COVID-19 crisis. He and the Brennan Center for Justice’s Elizabeth Howard, Esq., actually briefed that U.N. committee on Nov 3, 2018, the OSCE PA/ ODIHR or the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly / the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, which “established a Limited Election Observation Mission (LEOM) to observe the 6 November 2018 mid-term congressional elections” days before this international committee was deployed on Nov 6 to multiple, unknown locations across the U.S. to observe our elections and report their findings back to the U.N.

The May 2018 U.N. LEOM committee met with targeted U.S. nonprofits which included:

the National Association of Secretaries of State ( NASS )

( ) the National Association of State Election Directors ( NASED )

( ) Elizabeth Howard , Cybersecurity and Elections Counsel from the Brennan Center for Justice

, Cybersecurity and Elections Counsel from the the Center for Election Innovations and Research (CEIR), which is one of the nonprofits the Amistad Project exposed as being a bagman for $0.5 billion in “Zuckerbucks” in 2020

(CEIR), which is one of the nonprofits the exposed as being a bagman for $0.5 billion in in 2020 the National Democratic Institute , which is an associate organization of Socialist International

, which is an the Center for Democracy and Technology and Joseph Lorenzo Hall, Ph.D ., Chief Technologist (Hall, a computer scientist, currently sits upon the advisory board of Verified Voting )

and ., Chief Technologist (Hall, a computer scientist, ) the Bipartisan Policy Cente r, a predominantly far-left think tank focused on, among other things, electoral issues with a “ vote by mail is completely secure ” public policy promotion in 2020

r, a predominantly far-left think tank focused on, among other things, electoral issues with a “ ” public policy promotion in 2020 the Public Broadcasting System (PBS), a far-left media source, the only media source consulted

This group of nonprofits, notably, also included the International Foundation for Election Systems (IFES) [sic], “a global leader in democracy promotion, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) engages with critical issues in democracy, governance, and elections around the world.” Richard Soudriette was the IFES founding president, serving for 19 years. He stepped down in 2007.

Richard W. Soudriette is also the chairman of the SGO Smartmatic International Elections Advisory Council.

EMBED under Richard W. Soudriette: https://www.smartmatic.com/us/about/our-team/detail/richard-soudriette/

Notably, the 2020 LEOM nonprofit meetings included the company of the man whose family foundation donated $0.5 billion in 2020 to the Zuckerbucks initiative to privatize our elections, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook. Zuckerberg sent his Head of Global Civic Partnerships, Crystal Patterson, to have a meeting with U.N. election observers sometime between May 29 – June 5 – five months before our presidential elections – to discuss unknown “global civic partnership” issues, as COVID-19 raged and commerce and travel were virtually suspended across the planet.



Harris Hursti, Ph.D. was the logical first choice in computer scientist experts for the far-left Washington Post to consult to attempt to kick Mike Lindell’s election fraud claims “and his ‘terabytes and packets’ to the sidewalk.“

However, Harri Hursti’s close ties to the far-left, the radical left, negate any claims the WaPo might make of consulting nonpartisan, purely science-based election experts.

What we want the WaPo to ask Hursti, a cybersecurity expert, is what, exactly, was the briefing all about which he and the Brennan Center’s Cybersecurity and Elections Counsel, Liz Howard (who also served as one of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ (D) election “observer” on the floor of the AZ Senate’s forensic audit) gave to U.N. international election “observers,” a briefing which took place here, on U.S. soil, in Washington, D.C. on November 3, 2018?

While they’re at it, the Washington Post can also interview Facebook’s Manager of Global Civic Partnerships, Crystal Patterson, and inquire what she was doing also briefing the same U.N. committee as Hursti and Howard, a day later on Nov 4, 2018?

Mark Zuckerberg’s company, Facebook and its head of Global Civic partnerships sure had a lot to talk about with the United Nations in 2018 and in 2020 regarding our American mid-term and presidential elections. Patterson, by the way, was a part of the same U.N. OSCE PA mission in 2018 as the IFES, whose founder, Richard W. Soudriette, is the chairman of the SGO Smartmatic International Elections Advisory Council.

WaPo, why don’t you leave Minnesota’s affable Mike Lindell and his pillows and packets alone and zero in, instead, upon Zuckerberg’s 2020 $0.5 billion in Zuck-a-bucks‘ donations earmarked for county election officials, especially in swing states , and his company, Facebook’s “global, civic partnership” plans for our American elections?

We projected Harri Hursti would be considered but thought he wouldn’t be asked to add color to the WaPo hit piece based especially on his horrible performance in New Hampshire.

Our best guess is that that professor will be attached to or recently attached to the nonprofit Verified Voting, either the Verified Voting Foundation, the 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charity or its partner, Verified VotingOrg Inc, the activist, 501(c)(4), both located in Philadelphia, PA.



It is unlikely that Harri Hursti, Ph.D.or Philip Stark, Ph.D. – both computer scientists recently affiliated with Verified Voting, Stark until November 2019 and Hursti until April 2021 – will be hauled out as subject matter experts to attack Lindell. Those two computer scientists’ reputations are toast…

The Washington Post shared in Lindell’s hit piece:

Not only does the WaPo ask the wrong people about Mike Lindell’s efforts to uncover election fraud in the 2020 election but the WaPo doesn’t ask the right questions as well.

